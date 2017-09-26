Teenage Cobblers striker Iaciofano joins Chesham United on loan

Teenage Cobblers striker Joe Iaciofano has joined non-League Chesham United on a month’s loan.

Iaciofano has made just one substitute appearance for the Town first team this season, playing the final nine minutes of the 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Cambridge United.

That was Justin Edinburgh’s final game in charge of the club. and since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbink has taken the helm, the 19-year-old has not featured.

He will spend a month with Chesham, who play in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, which is the sme league at Town’s county neigboursd Kettering Town.

Indeed, Chesham, who are managed by Jon Meakes, were beaten 3-1 by the Poppies last weekend.

Iaciofano could be in line for his Chesham debut on Tuesday night as they travel to Stratford Town.

The academy product becomes the fourth Cobblers youngster to be loaned out.

Leon Lobjoit joined Corby Town on Monday, where he joined Lewis Irwin whois on work experience at Rockingham Triangle, while goalkeeper James Goff has been at St Ives since last month.

Chesham are currently 16th in the Southern League Premier Division, having won three of their eight league matches.