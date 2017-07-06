Taylor relishing ‘exciting challenge’ as he signs on at Cobblers

Defender Ashton Taylor said the ‘drive and ambition’ of manager Justin Edinburgh was a key factor in his decision to make the switch from the top flight of Scottish football to life in Sky Bet League One at Sixfields.

The 26-year-old said he was looking for ‘an excitng challenge’ following three successful years with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, and he believes he has found that challenge at Northampton Town.

When I knew Northampton were interested, and saw the drive and the way the club was going and wanted to go, that was a big factor in wanting to come here Cobblers defender Ashton Taylor

Taylor did have other offers from other clubs after deciding his time at Pittodrie was up, but after meeting with Edinburgh and other representatives from the Cobblers, he said it was pretty easy to make up his mind.

“There were a few (other offers), but there is no point going into that,” said the Wirral-born player, who began his career with Tranmere Rovers, making his debut at Prenton Park as an 18-year-old.

“When I knew Northampton were interested, and saw the drive and the way the club was going and wanted to go, that was a big factor in wanting to come here.

“And then the manager was a big factor as well once I spoke to him.

“When I spoke with the him and staff, it became clear it was an exciting challenge.

“It is a club that is on the up, and they are pushing in the right direction, and it is something that has drawn me to the club.

“I knew an exciting challenge was the best thing for me, and this is the challenge.”

So what was it about Edinburgh that clicked with Taylor?

“It was his drive, his enthusiasm, and the way he is as a person, he came across really well,” said the central defender, who has signed a three-year deal with the Cobblers.

“His plans to take the club further and improve it, basically improve the whole structure of the club, and that is important.

“That’s what I had at Aberdeen. We strived for improvement, strived for success, and that’s what I get from Justin too.”

Taylor’s time in Scotland saw him part of an Aberdeen team that, under the management of Derek McInnes, established itself as the second best team in the country behind Celtic.

Last season, he ended up with three runners-up medals in the Premiership, the League Cup and Scottish Cup, and he says he still has ambitions to futher his career, hopefully with the Cobblers.

“My ambition is to play as high as I can, and if that’s with Northampton then great, if we can take the club as far as we can,” he said.

“I am here to do a job, and here to be successful for Northampton. That is my job and that’s what I want to do.”