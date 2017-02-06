Taylor bags brace as Town keep impressive winning run going

Daventry Town made it 13 home wins from 14 but they had to do it the hard way.

A brace from Alfie Taylor plus goals from Adam Creaney and Adam Confue earned Town a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s ChromoSport United Counties League clash with Olney Town.

Olney arrived in third place in division one but needing a win to close the gap on Town.

The game started openly with Creaney having a half chance in the first minute but the visitors took a third minute lead. Drew Mitton skipped a tackle to make room on the right side of the box before slotting the ball past Ant O’Connor.

Town replied when Taylor’s shot was initially blocked by keeper Josh McAdoo and Aaron King’s follow up was cleared off the line. Olney nearly snatched a second goal with a shot that shaved O’Connor’s left post.

Shortly afterwards, O’Connor blocked a shot with his legs and only a desperate goal line clearance by Ross Harris kept the ball out the net.

Town were not out of it and some excellent ball control by Creaney created another chance. Taking down a long ball and playing inside the full back in one move, Creaney’s fierce shot was deflected just wide of the upright.

Play was held up while Arron Parkinson and Olney striker Vinny Shrieves were treated for head injuries. But Town were level in the 22nd minute when Parkinson’s excellent free-kick was headed on by King for Taylor to half volley the ball into the corner of the net.

Town took the lead five minutes later. King set up Creaney on the left side of the box and he wrong-footed the keeper. King fired just over the bar and Damon Herbert twice had shots blocked on the line.

Olney equalised in the 56th minute. The ball dropped to full back Luca Seminerio who fired an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box into the top corner of the net.

Town restored their lead three minutes later. Jordan Orosz’s cross found Confue 25 yards out whose inch perfect shot crept just inside the post.

Town increased their lead when Confue and King combined in the midfield to release Taylor who drew the keeper before finding the back of the net.

The visitors reduced the arrears through substitute Aaron Murrell with five minutes left.