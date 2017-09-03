Talks ongoing as Hasselbaink remains the bookies’ favourite to land Cobblers job

Talks are ongoing this weekend as the Cobblers continue their search for a new manager.

Justin Edinburgh was relieved of his duties at Sixfields on Thursday, and chairman Kelvin Thomas said that the club had ‘some potential targets in mind’ to replace him.

The Cobblers were without a game on Saturday as their trip to Wigan Athletic was postponed due to international call-ups, and they are not in action again until next Saturday when Doncaster Rovers come to town.

Edinburgh’s assistant, Dave Kerslake, has been placed in temporary charge of first team affairs, but it could well be that the new man is in place before the weekend.

Former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers boss Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink has emerged as the 4/7 odds-on favourite to get the job.

The former Holland, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker is a free agent after he lost his job at Loftus Road last year.

Second on the bookies list at 6/4 is former Charlton Athletic boss Chris Powell, who is also currently unemployed, and then there is a big jump in price to Jon Brady and Steve Cottrell at 16/1.

Brady is the former boss of Brackley Town, and is already employed at Sixfields where he is the professional development coach, and is in charge of the under-18s team.

Cotterill is available, as he has been out of permanent work since losing his job at Bristol City in Janaury, 2016.

He did take up a temporary role as assistant manager to Harry Redknapp at the end of last season, helping the Blues to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Cotterill was offered a deal to stay at St Andrew’s, but turned it down saying he still wanted to be a manager, rather than a number two.

“It was a very difficult decision. The club made me a good offer,” said Cotterill. #

“My decision was solely based on being a number two, whereas really I have been a manager for a long time in my own right.”

Next on the bookies’ list is former Hibernian and Rotherham United manager Alan Stubbs, who has been out of work since being sacked by the Millers last season.

Other names in the frame, according to the Bookies, are former West Brom boss Steve Clarke, ex-Coventry City manager Steven Pressley, former Leeds United and Reading boss Brian McDermott, Exeter manager Paul Tisdale and ex-Scunthorpe and York City manager Russell Wilcox.

Wilcox is of course a former Cobblers player, being part of Graham Carr’s division four title winning side of 1987, and was at Sixfields last weekend to watch the Peterborough United match.

