Striker Revell desperate to get back on the goal trail for the Cobblers

Striker Alex Revell is confident he will soon get back on the goal trail for the Cobblers.

The former MK Dons, Rotherham United and Cardiff City man started the season on fire, scoring eight goals in his first 15 games for the club, including a run of seven in 10.

But the 13 matches since he last netted in the 3-2 defeat to Bristol Rovers have seen the 33-year-old draw a blank, and he was again frustrated in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Rochdale.

Revell is an experienced campaigner though, and he is confident things will soon turn for him on the scoring front, as he is still doing all the things he did when the goals were flying in.

“The game at Port Vale, I should have scored my header, but apart from that the keeper has pulled off two or three saves from me,” said Revell.

“Things that I am hitting at the minute aren’t going in, and it seems that is what it is, but I will never stop working, and I will never stop getting into the positions because one will go in soon.

“The minute you stop doing things that you have been doing for the whole season then you might as well not play, you might as well not be in the team.

“That shows weakness, which I am not.

“I love playing here, I am working hard and that won’t change, and the goals will come.

“I just have to keep working hard, I am doing that, and hopefully one will go in for me soon and I can start scoring again and I can go on another little run.

“Nobody puts more pressure on themselves than me, and I will keep trying, and keep going.”

So does Revell feel he is perhaps putting too much pressure on himself?

“If you want something so badly, sometimes it doesn’t happen,” he admitted.

“The best times, and when I look back at when I scored six in seven or whatever it was, it was because it just happened, you do things that are natural.

“I have been hitting the target, and the keepers have been making saves that I don’t think they would have made six weeks ago, so you have to keep going.

“There is no point in giving up, we have a long way to go yet, and I have more goals in me and the whole team does too.

“We just have to all stick together, and we will get it right.”