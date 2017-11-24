Scans reveal O’Toole injury not serious, but midfielder a doubt for Bury date

Scans have revealed the ankle injury suffered by John-Joe O’Toole last weekend is not serious - but the midfielder is still a doubt for Saturday’s Sky Bet Legaue One date with Bury at Sixfields.

The midfielder landed awkwardly after making a challenge late in the first half of the 3-0 defeat against Scunthorpe United last Saturday, and had to be helped off the pitch.

The 29-year-old missed the midweek trip to Plymouth Argyle and underwent scans that have thankfully revealed there is no long-term damage.

O’Toole’s recovery is already progressing well and a late decision will be made before the clash with the Shakers, but it may be that the game will come a bit too soon for the former Bristol Rovers man.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Daniel Powell could be in contention for a return to playing action against bottom-of-the-table Bury.

Winger Powell suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of the 2-1 win at Oxford United two weeks ago and hasn’t played since, but he has been training and could return this weekend.

Attacker Sam Hoskins is another who is close to a return, having not played since he damaged a hamstring in the 0-0 FA Cup draw with Scunthorpe United three weeks ago.

The former Yeovil Town is back in training and running again, and a late decision will be made on his availability to take on a Bury side boosted by their midweek win over leaders Shrewsbury Town.

Central defender Aaron Pierre, who was taken off during the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth, is struggling to be fit, and he too will be assessed after training on Friday.

“Aaron had a problem with his leg, we will need to wait and see with him,” confirmed boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“John-Joe O’Toole has had a couple of scans and he is progressing well but he is another one we will have to wait and see on.”

Definitely unavailable for this weekend are Aaron Phillips, who is still not 100 per cent after suffering a thigh strain at Charlton in August, and striker Alex Revell.

Revell has undergone surgery on the groin injury he incurred in training last month, and is set to be sidelined for at least a further two weeks.