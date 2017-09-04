Roberts double can’t stop Cobblers reserves slipping to Hatters defeat

Two goals from first year scholar Morgan Roberts weren’t enough to stop a strong Cobblers reserve team lose a behind-closed-doors friendly 3-2 to a Luton Town XI at Sixfields on Monday afternoon.

The Cobblers team featured first team squad members Matt Crooks, Yaser Kasim, Aaron Pierre, Dean Bowditch, George Smith, Joe Iaciofano and Leon Lobjoit.

There was also an outing for left-back Raheem Hanley, who had found himself out in the cold under Justin Edinburgh, who lost his job as Cobblers boss last Thursday.

Roberts opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with a strike from 30 yards, but the Hatters were level shortly afterwards with Elliott Lee nicking the ball past goalkeeper James Goff from close range.

Luton took the lead on 40 minutes, but the Cobblers were level again 10 minutes into the second half, finishing well after a Crooks free-kick had rebounded to him off the crossbar.

Lee scored his second to put Luton 3-2 in front, and although the Cobblers pressed for an equaliser and created chances, it stayed 3-2.