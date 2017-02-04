Richards not to blame as boss Edinburgh says Cobblers warranted at least a point at Walsall

A hugely frustrated Justin Edinburgh felt the Cobblers deserved a point ‘at the very least’ from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Walsall but he refused to put any blame on Marc Richards after the skipper’s last-minute penalty miss.

John-Joe O’Toole stabbed Northampton ahead midway through the first-half but two goals in five minutes after the hour-mark saw the Saddlers flip the game around.

Town had several excellent chances to win it, most notably Richards’ 95th minute penalty, but poor finishing was again their downfall.

“It’s bitterly disappointing that we haven’t taken anything from the game but it’s fine margins that have cost us,” said Edinburgh afterwards.

“I thought we were very good first-half. We got the goal but fair play to Walsall who came at us towards the end of the first-half.

“I thought our start to the second-half put us on the back foot and then from going behind, there was only one team in it and we deserved something from the game.

“We look at the goals we’ve conceded, we’ve got to do better. There’s a lot of effort and a lot of spirit and I take heart from it but we deserved a point at the very least and it’s disappointing.”

Awarded a last-gasp spot-kick, it appeared Edinburgh’s men were about to salvage a precious point, only for Richards to blaze wildly over from 12 yards.

“On another day Rico scores,” added Edinburgh. “I’m not going to knock people for missing penalties but apart from that, we had some real good balls into the box and they got their bodies in the way.

“Rico is a senior pro. He’s disappointed and he’s apologetic to the players but there’ll be a few more of those occasions between now and the end of the season and Marc is a match-winner for us.

“It’s difficult to take and the dressing room is flat but it’s my job and my responsibility to lift them.”