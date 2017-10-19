Relieved Hasselbaink doesn’t care who scores as Cobblers end goal drought

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he doesn’t care where the goals come from or who scores them - as long as they keep coming.

The Town manager admitted to his ‘relief’ after goals from two defenders finally ended their long barren run in front of goal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Rochdale.

The Cobblers looked to be heading for a seventh straight league game without scoring when trailing 2-0 on 70 minutes, but Ash Taylor’s header sparked a dominant spell from the visitors.

That goal was Northampton’s first in 670 minutes, and another defender added a second eight minutes later as David Buchanan’s long awaited first strike for the club, in his 123rd game, rescued a point.

“I don’t mind who scores,” said Hasselbaink. “We need everybody to get on the score sheet - the more the merrier.

“It cannot only be strikers, it has to come from the defenders and midfielders.

“We have spoken about this in length and if you want to be a successful team, you have to have people popping up with goals from everywhere.

“We haven’t scored for the last five or six games but it’s not only the fault of the strikers, it’s everybody’s fault.

“I’m really happy with the performance and really happy that we scored goals.

“It helps that it’s the defenders because it gives them the belief that they can do it, so hopefully we can kick on from this.”

As well as showing their quality, the Cobblers also produced great heart to claw themselves back in the game on Tuesday given that they went into the clash without a win in seven games and sitting second-bottom in Sky Bet League One.

“You have to have character, that’s the least you need,” added Hasselbaink.

“You cannot give up, it doesn’t matter the situation, you have to keep fighting and keep going and I’m happy that we did that.

“Hopefully it will lift a few heads and chins and put a little smile on players’ faces.”