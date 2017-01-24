Phillips makes playing return as Cobblers reserves lose to Watford

A group of Cobblers fringe first team players were given a run-out in a 2-0 reserve team friendly defeat to Watford under-23s on Tuesday afternoon.

David Cornell, Raheem Hanley, Aaron Phillips, Jak McCourt, Alfie Potter and Emmanuel Sonupe were all involved in the loss at Moulton College.

Watford, who were managed by former Leeds United and Liverpool winger Harry Kewell. secured the win with goals after 60 and 79 minutes, despite Town dominating possession for long periods.

The Cobblers had chances of their own but they couldn’t take them despite teenagers Joe Iaciofano and Shaun McWilliams going close, and Sonupe firing over late on.

The biggest plus from the game for watching first team manager Justin Edinburgh will have been Phillips playing his first game since suffering a hamstring strain in the 2-1 defeat to Bradford City on January 2