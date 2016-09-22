Parkinson wants to keep good run going in FA Vase tie

Daventry Town joint manager Arron Parkinson will be looking for his side to take their impressive league form into Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase tie.

Edgware Town are the visitors to Communications Park for Saturday’s second qualifying round tie and Parkinson will hoping to keep the home form going.

Parkinson said: “Although we are facing higher opposition in Edgware it should be a evenly contested game. Our home form has been fantastic so I expect us to put on another committed display which hopefully be enough to see us through to the next round.

“We have a couple of injury concerns with Aaron King (Achilles), Elliot Herbert and Jamie Jollands, both with knee injuries, plus we have Bayley Leslie and Sam Heavey away.

“So the squad will be stretched to the maximum but it gives others opportunities to make claims for a regular starting spot.”

Daventry go into the tie on the back of successive home wins in the Chroma Sport & Trophies United Counties League. Daventry followed up Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Thrapston Town with success over Lutterworth Athletic by the same margin on Tuesday.

Looking back Tuesday’s victory, Parkinson said: “Once again some of the football we produced in the first half was great to watch.

“We scored two goals in that period, the first a well taken goal from Karl Bates from a well worked move and the second a Ssperb piece of individual brilliance from Aaron King.

“We created many more opportunities in the first half and the only disappointing thing for me was that we didn’t get the third goal and completely kill the game off.

“Darren Watts looked commanding in goal and made one crucial stop after a defensive mistake to keep our clean sheet in tact.

“The second half was much the same as Saturday as we took our foot of the gas and comfortably see the game out. We created and had good opportunities again.

“But overall it was another very good team performance. We are playing some good attacking football at the minute and, with clean sheets from the last two games, we are gaining momentum which is good.”