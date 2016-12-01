Parkinson wants a positive response

All good things come to an end so Arron Parkinson will be looking for his Daventry Town side to get back on track at the first opportunity.

Town travel to Blackstones for Saturday’s United Counties League clash on the back of their first defeat in seven outings.

The boys have been magnificent the last 12 games or so and I am sure we will get a good reaction on Saturday Arron Parkinson

Parkinson’s boys went out of the NFA Junior Cup on Saturday, well beaten at Wellingborough Whitworth, and Parkinson had no excuses for his side’s exit.

The player-manager said: “We went to Wellingborough missing Adam Confue and keeper lustin Cerga who was unavailable. But we went there on the back of a good home win against Melton.

“Our form and performances over the last eight weeks had been very good so myself and Andy [Marks] expected us to progress to the last eight. But, on the day, we were beaten by a much better side and, looking back on it, we could, and perhaps, should have lost by more goals.

“We didn’t get going at all on the day but, after falling a goal behind, we managed to snatch an instant equaliser through James Tricks and fortunately went in level at the break.

“At halftime we told the boys what we had witnessed in the first half was poor and we expected a lot more from there them in the second half. That didn’t come and Whitworth, in all fairness, put the game to bed and ran out comfortable winners.”

Parkinson will be looking for his side to get back to winning ways on Saturday at lowly Blackstones if they are to maintain top spot in division one.

He added: “We will go away lick our wounds and get ready for a tough trip to Blackstones who we beat by the odd goal earlier on in the season.

“The boys have been magnificent the last 12 games or so and I am sure we will get a good reaction on Saturday. We’re halfway through the campaign and are in a great position to hopefully consolidate our position at the top.”