Parkinson set for tough test on road

Arron Parkinson says his title-chasers will be given a stern test at Raunds Town on Saturday.

Daventry Town got back on track in the United Counties League with three welcome points against Rushden & Higham last Saturday.

It will be one of the toughest away games we face this season Joint-manager Arron Parkinson

But player-manager Parkinson feels Town will have to match Raunds in this weekend’s division one trip to Kiln Park.

Town go there without skipper Ross Harris and fellow central defender Elliot Herbert who are both suspended.

Parkinson said: “We face Raunds this weekend who are a superb football side and it will be one of the toughest away games we face this season.

“But the surface at Kiln Park should allow for a good open game of football and we as a group are looking forward to going there.”

The returning Dean Lukeman bagged a brace in last week’s 3-0 victory against Rushden & Higham in which Alfie Taylor made his debut after returning to Communications Park.

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Parkinson said: “We needed to get our season back on track against Rushden & Higham after the previous disappointments against Wellingborough Whitworth and Blackstones.

“We welcomed new signing Alfie Taylor who came in to start the game with both Karl Bates and James Tricks unavailable due to work.

“We asked the boys before the game to take more responsibility and be more vocal on the pitch as we both felt this was something we needed to improve on and we have been missing recently.

“As for the game itself, I felt we were in control throughout.

“We were comfortable and creative in possession and never really threatened in 90 minutes. Two goals from Dean Lukeman and one late on from Chris Gilligan put the gloss on a good solid performance.

“Both myself and Andy [Marks] were also pleased to keep a clean sheet after shipping in 11 goals in the last two games.

“We were also pleased to get three points on the board again as we continue to push on and try and win this league.”