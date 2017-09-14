Parkinson proud of his players after thriller

Daventry Town will be looking for back-to-back wins when they entertain Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

And, having see Town edge home against Eynesbury Rovers despite playing with ten men for most of the United Counties League clash, joint manager Arron Parkinson will be confident his side can do just that.

It was probably the most pleasing result since I have been in charge Arron Parkinson

Town welcomed back Jordan Richards and Pete Dearle but were without keeper Ant O’Connor with a hamstring strain, skipper Ross Harris, Adam Confue and Dean Lukeman who will have an MRI scan for his knee injury.

Parkinson said: “It was probably the most pleasing result since I have been in charge and I was also very pleased with the players conduct throughout the game. The commitment and effort of every single player was outstanding.

“Hopefully we can really kick on from this and continue to win matches, the momentum from the win will help us consolidate our early season position.

“The game was packed full of incidents from the word go. We lost influential Robbie Parsons to a terrible decision early on in the game. Robbie slipped and his momentum carried him into the player which was enough for the referee to send him off.

“But that seemed to galvanise us as a team and we went about winning it in a very determined manner. We went into the halftime break knowing we had something to hold on to. “In the second half we continued to cause problems and doubled our lead. After that Eynesbury threw everything at us and scored twice but we won it late on.”