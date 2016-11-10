Parkinson praises his table-toppers

Daventry Town are back on top of the pile and joint-manager Arron Parkinson says that is no more than his players deserve.

Back-to-back victories in the space of four days saw Town take over at the top of the United Counties League from previous leaders Olney Town.

It’s nice to finally be sat on top of the table, the players deserve this Aaron Parkinson

The Purple Army have three games in hand over Olney after making it nine division one wins on the spin and ten unbeaten on Tuesday. Town beat in-form Buckingham Town 3-1 at Communications Park, where they also despatched Potton United 4-0 three days earlier.

Parkinson said: “It’s nice to finally be sat on top of the table and, over the last six weeks, the players deserve this. They have been top class and a great group to be involved with.

“We go again Saturday with a trip to Lutterworth which will again be a difficult test. The squad is almost back to its full quota so there is competition for places which is what we need.”

Looking back on Tuesday’s victory, Parkinson said; “It was another three vital points for us against a strong Buckingham side which was pleasing. Again, the lads dug in and produced some good football in difficult conditions.

“We warned the players before the game about discipline and complacency. The incentive for us was that we would go top of the table with three points, which the boys delivered.

“It took us 25 minutes to get to grips with the game, Buckingham were lively and created problems but we managed to grab the lead.

“Once we got back in front we dug in and saw the game out and probably should of scored more. Overall, it was a good solid home performance which see us go ten unbeaten in the league.

“We are grinding results out and over the winter months that’s what we will need to do.”

It’s been a real team effort for Town but Parkinson singled out Elliott Lamb-Johnson for special praise following his recent good spell of form.

Lamb-Johnson was almost unplayable against Potton as Town gained revenge for their opening day defeat.

Parkinson added: “Elliot [Lamb-Johnson] was a thorn in their side all afternoon and delivered for me his best display so far.”