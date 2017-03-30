Parkinson is keen to get the job done

With four games to go, player-manager Arron Parkinson knows the title race is in his side’s control.

Daventry Town are now five points clear of Wellingborough Whitworth in the United Counties League title race. Second-placed Bugbrooke St Michaels are two points behind Town but have played two more games.

The result leaves us in control and we are determined now to finish it off as quickly as we possibly can Player-manager Arron Parkinson

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Whitworth was just the result Town wanted for this week’s trip to Bourne Town where joint-manager Parkinson will be looking to take another step towards the division one title.

Parkinson said: “The result leaves us in control and we are determined now to finish it off as quickly as we possibly can. The spirit in the group at the moment is fantastic.

“Jordan Orosz, Elliot Lamb-Johnson, Chris Gilligan and Elliot Herbert, who all have long-term injuries, were there to support the team which was brilliant. They have all played a big part over the season.

“Bourne gave us a big scare a couple of months ago when we had to come from two goals down to win the game. We know this will be a very tough game but the momentum and mood in the camp is very good so we will be looking for a positive result.”

Karl Bates is unavailable but Sam Woods will return to the squad.

Looking back on Saturday’s performance, Parkinson added:

“Overall, it was a very good team performance. The players knew the importance of the game and managed to go out and produce a controlled performance under pressure.

“The conditions were poor as the blustery wind and bobbly pitch didn’t allow for much flowing football. We coped with the conditions better than the opposition.

“Whitworth had more possession and territory in the first half but they never really got the ball down and played. The defence was marshalled superbly by Ross Harris who, alongside Dan Bendon on his home debut, was immense.

“We encouraged the players to try to get the ball down and play in the second half, not keep hitting long hopeful balls. We did that on a couple of occasions to win it.

“Adam Creaney was the architect for two of the goals and Alfie Taylor provided us with the other goal after chasing down a lost cause.”