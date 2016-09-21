Parkinson delighted with display

Daventry Town joint manager Arron Parkinson was delighted to see his side extend their unbeaten home run.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Thrapston Town, thanks to goals from Adam Confue and Elliot Herbert, secured three more United Counties League points for Daventry.

We controlled the game from start to finish and played some good attacking football Arron Parkinson

Parkinson said: “I was very pleased with Saturday’s performance. We had to make changes due to unavailability especially to the back four, including the keeper, so going into the game I was a little apprehensive especially with Thrapston going so well.

“We gave debuts to keeper Darren Watts and Rory Winters in defence and both slotted in with ease.

“We controlled the game from start to finish and played some good attacking football. We took the game to them and always tried to force the issue.

“We created numerous openings before we scored but we either let ourselves down with the final ball or snatched at the chance in front of goal which enabled their keeper to make a couple of routine stops.

“The first goal when it came was a cracker from Adam Confue and it was what we deserved after dominating proceedings.

“The second half was much the same and on another day we could have won by more goals. Thrapston had players away and a few injuries but take nothing away from my lads for a professional performance settled late on with a towering header from Elliot Herbert.