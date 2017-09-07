Parkinson delighted to see McGowan back

Joint-manager Arron Parkinson was delighted to see Daventry Town bounce back with a bang on Tuesday.

Following Saturday’s frustrating late United Counties League defeat at Desborough Town, Kieran Fitzgerald completed a hat-trick as Town thumped Sileby Rangers 8-3 in Tuesday’s premier division clash.

Parkinson said: “In the first half we played some good football. We started the game with a purpose and attacked Sileby from minute one and raced into a 5-0 lead by halftime.

“So many aspects of the game we need to carry into Saturday’s clash with unbeaten Eynesbury. Jack Bettles looked very lively on his full debut scored in a convincing win.

“The only disappointment was to concede three goals in the manner we did.

“It was great to see Tom McGowan starting a game after a full year out due to a serious knee injury. His experience and leadership is something we have missed early on this season.”

Looking back on Saturday’s solitary goal defeat at Desborough, who completed an early season double over Town, Parkinson said: “Desborough beat us early on in the season by the odd goal so myself and Ian King were looking forward to putting that right.

“The game itself wasn’t great on the eye with both sides unable to find any fluency. I thought Desborough had the better of the opening exchanges and it took us a good 25 minutes to settle in to the game.

“After that, we created a couple of half chances with Sam Jackson also hitting the bar from fully 30 yards. Our best chance came midway through the second half with substitute Adam Creaney failing to convert from a Robbie Parsons’ cross, just a yard out.

“After that we huffed and puffed but failed to really trouble the home keeper. We then conceded very late on which is something we have been doing too often of late.

“Overall I think we deserved a point but fair play to Desborough who kept going and probably created more clear cut opportunities on the afternoon as Ant O’Connor was again very impressive for us in goal.”