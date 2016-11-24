Parkinson craves for winning habit

Getting into a winning habit, no matter which competition, is something every manager craves for and Arron Parkinson is no different.

The Daventry Town joint-manager takes his side to Wellingborough Whitworth in the next round of the NFA Junior Cup on Saturday.

This is another big test for us but one we, as a group, will relish Joint-manager Arron Parkinson

And Parkinson wants his United Counties League leaders to keep the winning run going in the cup. Whitworth are fourth in division one so Town will face a tough test to make progress.

Parkinson said: “We travel to Wellingborough Whitworth in the last 16 of the NF Junior Cup. This is another big test for us but one we, as a group, will relish as we look to get into the latter stages.

“We had several players away last weekend and a few injuries which we hope will have cleared up so we should go there with a full squad.”

Town go into the cup tie on the back of another impressive performance at Communications Park, where they preserved their unbeaten home record with a 4-2 success over Melton Town to stay top of division one.

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Parkinson said: “Melton are one of only two sides to beat us in the league. After Saturday’s draw against Lutterworth we reminded the players not to get complacent and also to continue to work hard for each other.

“Our style of play will alter slightly due to the condition of pitches. For me, leagues are won between November and March and, at times, you have to roll your sleeves up, dig-in and grind results out.

“At times it won’t be pretty but, for us, three points are crucial if we are going to win this league.

“The game was very open as both teams tried to attack at every opportunity. It was a good spectacle to watch but to play in, at times I wasn’t sure which way it was going to go.

“They were a threat on the counter-attack and in the opening hour they made us defend for large periods.

“But we look like scoring every time we go forward and our attacking play again Saturday was enough to see us home especially second half.”