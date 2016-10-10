Parkinson and Heavey sink high flyers as Town extend run

Goals from player-manager Arron Parkinson and a Sam Heavey penalty were enough for Daventry Town to overcome second placed Oakham United 2-1 in Saturday’s United Counties League clash.

That extended Town’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions ahead of the trip to Olney Town for Tuesday’s division one fixture.

Oakham started the stronger and had the game’ first chance when Andy Sayers ran at the Town defence and his shot was saved by George McClellan. Oakham kept up the pressure and forced two corners in the early stages.

Daventry’s first chance came when James Tricks shot wide after a fine team move. Jordan Orosz also went close after using his pace to beat Kris Kefford only to see his shot saved by Quincy Shorunmu.

Town had to wait until four minutes before the break for their first goal, joint-manager Parkinson heading in Adam Creaney’s corner.

Parkinson also went close two minutes later, his 35 yard free-kick going just wide. Oakham also had a chance before the break with Sayers shooting straight at McClellan.

Town started the second half the stronger with Orosz, Tricks and Creaney all going close. But Oakham equalised in the 55th minute when Ben Easson capitalised on a Dan Childs’ slip and beat McClellan.

It could have been worse for Daventry just a minute later when Jack Pearce lobbed McClellan only to see his shot rebound off the bar. But Oakham began to lose their discipline, with Stewart Lambie and Edward McDonald booked in quick succession.

Town regained the lead in the 65th minute when Orosz again used his pace to get into the box before he was brought down and Heavey converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Both sides had chances before the game was out with Orosz twice going close while Easson came close to doubling his tally, only to see McClellan save his shot. Oakham also hit the woodwork for a second time.