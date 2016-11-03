Page calls on his Cobblers players to get ‘ruthless’ and ‘nasty’

Cobblers boss Rob Page is demanding his players get more ‘nasty’.

The Welshman was left frustrated following the weekend win over Bury, where Town almost let slip a 3-0 lead before hanging on to claim the 3-2 victory.

Page felt that some of his players took their foot off the gas after Matt Taylor had fired them three goals ahead, and says that is not acceptable.

And with a big FA Cup first round tie against non-League Harrow Borough on the horizon this weekend, the Town boss wants his players to show their ruthless streak

“I thought we maybe got a little bit complacent at 3-0 against Bury, and our mentality might have changed at that point thinking it was game over,” said Page.

“But it’s not, play to the final whistle and go and get four and five, and then the game is over.

“That needs addressing, and it is about being ruthless, being nasty, horrible little so-and-so’s, and that is what I say to the lads, although I don’t say so-and-so’s!

“But that’s what we have to be, we have to see the job out, and last Saturday 3-0 could have been 5-0 or 6-0.”

The manner of the goals conceded also irked Page, with Bury scoring with a free header in the six-yard box and a strike from just outside the box, and before training on Tuesday the entire squad were shown video footage highlighting where they might be able to tighten up.

“We had a meeting to look back over the game,” said Page.

“It is a good sign that we are winning games, but we need to improve and we feel there are areas we need to improve on.

“It’s important we look back, even on the wins, with the goals we are conceding.

“We look dangerous at the minute, we look like there are goals in us which is pleasing, but we can’t always go and win 3-2 or 4-3.

“I will take a 1-0 any day of the week, and it is about getting back to what we were defensively at the start of the season.

“That’s not just the back four and goalkeeper, it is defending as a team and starts from the top, but it is not overly concerning me and just involves little tweaks and we will make sure we get it right.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas will be the special guest at the next Northampton Town Supporters Trust open forum.

The forum will take place at Sixfields on Thursday, November 17 at 7.30pm, and all supporters are welcome to attend. Admission is free.