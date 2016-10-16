Opposition view: ‘Professional’ Lions delight boss Harris

Millwall manager Neil Harris was delighted by his side’s ‘excellent and professional’ performance after their 3-1 win over Northampton on Saturday.

The Lions capitalised on some abject defending to leave Sixfields with all three points as Lee Gregory, Calum Butcher and ex-Cobbler Steve Morrison on the scoresheet.

Harris said afterwards: “I thought it was an excellent, professional performance.”

“It wasn’t pretty at times but it was a typical League One game between two evenly matches sides.

“Northampton play really well to their strengths and and play direct to Alex Revell who is a super player, and we like to go direct when we need to at times.

“We did the dirty stuff better than they did, especially in the first-half. But even with ten men, Northampton were a threat with two good target men, they kept putting balls into the box and that was a real test for us.

“But we restricted them to long-range efforts apart from the goal but I’m not going to allow that to overshadow the display. We were very good going forward and they were three very good finishes.

“We’ve had a bit of a blip recently and I’m pleased for my players, to come here and win is a really good start for the week coming up. I’m delighted we’re going back to the New Den on Tuesday, we’ve got a good record there.

“Today was a good test for what we can expect from Bolton Wanderers. They’ve got some really good players but we’ve got to carry this momentum in Tuesday’s game.”