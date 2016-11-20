Opposition view: Delight for Posh boss McCann after derby success

Peterborough United’s delighted manager, Grant McCann, identified his side’s superior fitness as a key reason behind their last-gasp 1-0 win over rivals Northampton Town on Saturday.

A tight but low quality affair yielded few clear-cut chances but moments after Sam Hoskins struck the crossbar, Chris Forrester headed in a 92nd minute winner to send the strong away following into delirium.

McCann said afterwards: “I thought it was an even game but I felt there was going to be a chance one way or the other and fortunately it fell to us.

“Marcus Maddison’s delivery was second to none and we wanted to try and get Chris Forrester further forward in the second-half because usually in derby games when it’s tight it’s a midfielder who comes in late and scores.

“I told the boys at half-time to imagine winning this game and going to celebrate with 1,400 Peterborough fans and they produced and to a man they were outstanding.

“Our fitness is improving and we’re the only team in the country that sprints more in the second-half which is a testament to the sports science department,

“We looked pretty first-half but not in the right half of the pitch. We were keeping the ball in our own half so I asked the boys to be braver and to play forward more and get the tempo up.

“We gave it away cheaply in the first-half but we held it up better second-half and got more support and went on to win the game.”