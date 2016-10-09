Opposition view: Alexander disappointed by Cobblers draw

Scunthorpe United manager Graham Alexander was disappointed by his side’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Northampton on Saturday.

Josh Morris’ spectacular free-kick handed United a first-half lead but despite Matty Taylor’s red card on the hour-mark, the home side let the three points slip from their grasp as Jak McCourt struck late on for the Cobblers.

“We’re disappointed with a point,” he said. “I thought it was a deserved lead in the first-half, especially in the first 20-25 minutes when we pinned them in and created lots of problems for them.

“We didn’t start the second-half in the way we spoke about and we let Northampton grab a hold of the game.

“Slowly we lost control when we should have had it and when they went down to 10 men, we should have really asserted our authority.

“It cost us and they managed to get a goal back. Credit to them for doing what they did but we know that with the quality we have, we should have seen it out.”

Alexander was particularly frustrated with his side’s second-half performance, adding: “We didn’t make the right decisions at the right times and we got sucked into a false game.

“We didn’t put pressure on Northampton to defend their goal and it culminated in us conceding a poor goal and dropping two points, so it’s a lesson for us to learn today.

“We’re disappointed and the players are disappointed but you’re going to get this over the course of the season and it’s about how you react to it.

“Teams are coming here and playing in certain ways. We’ve seen that in the last few weeks and we have to find a way to overcome it.”