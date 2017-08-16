O’Toole to see specialist in battle to regain fitness

Cobblers midfielder John-Joe O’Toole has been sent to see a specialist this week in an attempt to try and get to the bottom of his persistent groin injury.

The talismanic midfielder, who has scored 12 goals in each of the last two seasons, has yet to feature for the Cobblers in the current campaign, making only three pre-season friendly appearances last month.

He underwent surgery at the back end of last season having battled a nagging groin injury for several weeks prior to that, but it appears the problem has yet to fully go away.

“John-Joe O’Toole has gone to see a specialist this week,” revealed manager Justin Edinburgh.

“He is improving but we just want to get the specialist’s opinion on his progress and it is just a case of building his workload up and getting him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Shaun McWilliams and Brendan Moloney are edging closer to being fit enough to start, and there was also a brief update on Sam Hoskins who is nearing a return to full fitness from his long-term knee injury.

“Shaun McWilliams is available again as is Brendan Moloney,” added Edinburgh. “Sam Hoskins is progressing really well.

“Leon Barnett is back in contention and if John-Joe gets some good news from the specialist then who knows, he may come into contention as well.”