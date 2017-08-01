O’Toole, Moloney and McWilliams set to miss Shrewsbury opener

The Cobblers are set to be without injured trio John-Joe O’Toole, Brendan Moloney and Shaun McWilliams for the opening Sky Bet League One fixture of the season at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

O’Toole (groin), Moloney (hamstring) and McWilliams (ankle) are all on the mend and nearing full fitness, but manager Justin Edinburgh feels this weekend will come too soon for all three of them.

Sam Foley and Sam Hoskins are both also missing due to their longer-term knee injuries, but everybody else is fit and available for selection for the trip to the New Meadow.

When asked about the injury situation, Town boss Edinburgh said: “John-Joe is getting better.

“It has been a bit of a frustration because he did ever so well, and then at Frome he felt a little bit of discomfort.

“We were mindful of the fact we were ahead of where we wanted to be,and he is getting there, but Saturday might come too soon.

“Indeed, Brendan, Shaun and John-Joe will probably all be doubtful for the weekend.

“They are improving and that is the good thing for me, the medical staff say there is improvement and while that’s the case then we are always optimistic, but Saturday might come too soon for all three of them.

“Shaun’s problem is with hs ankle, while Brendan’s is his hamstring, although he is out on the training pitch.

“We are disappointed for Brendan because he was doing ever so well, but that’s just the way it is.

“His is the only soft tissue injury we have had throughout pre-season so we are pretty positive about that, but disappointed for Brendan as well.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh also confirmed that a handful of first team players will be involved in the Cobblers’ youth team’s fixture against Corby Town at Rockingham Triangle on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

“There are one or two of the first team boys that have not got as many minutes as we would have liked, so there are a few of them going to Corby that will take part,” said Edinburgh. “But it is mostly going to be a youth team.”