O’Toole and Smith are the pick of the bunch for Cobblers boss Page

BACK WITH A BANG: John-Joe O'Toole marked his return to the team with a Man of the Match performance. Pictures: Sharon Lucey

Cobblers boss Rob Page singled out the performances of several individuals after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southend United, in particular the returning John-Joe O’Toole and goalkeeper Adam Smith.

