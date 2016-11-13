‘Nothing less than we deserved’ – Gills boss Edinburgh

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh spoke of his relief and delight after his side’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Northampton on Saturday, a result that he felt was fully justified.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas bagged a stoppage-time winner as the Gills came from behind to clinch their first win in eight league games.

John-Joe O’Toole had earlier headed the Cobblers ahead but Gillingham fought back for victory and whilst Rob Page felt the final score reflected harshly on his side’s performance, Edinburgh had no doubt that it was the right outcome.

“I’m relieved and it was nothing less than we deserved,” said the Gills boss.

“I’m so pleased for the players and everybody connected with the football club.

“I didn’t think it was going to come, that it would be another game that we looked at and should have won.

“We dominated the first 35 minutes and after a lapse of concentration we go one behind.

“To get the goal as early as we did in the second-half lifted the whole atmosphere in the stadium and that filtered down to the players. His (Ehmer’s) finish lifted the whole group and I thought that we went on from there.

“We’ve got to be a bit more horrible, a bit more ruthless, a bit nastier.

“No one enjoys not winning football matches - that shows in the celebration of the players, the staff and the fans.”