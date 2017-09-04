New Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s career in numbers

The Cobblers have appointed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the club’s new boss, so we thought we’d take a closer look at the 45-year-old’s career in football.

As a player, there is no doubting that Hasselbaink was an outstanding striker for clubs such as Chelsea, Leeds United, Atletico Madrid and more, twice winning the English top flight’s Golden Boot award.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink won the league two title with Burton Albion in 2015

He also represented his country, scoring nine goals in 23 appearances for the Netherlands, and made two appearances at the 1998 World Cup in France.

As a manager, Hasselbaink has been in charge at three different clubs, prior to his appointment at Sixfields.

He first managed at Royal Antwerp in Belgium, and steered the team to a seventh place finish in the second division in the 2013/14 season.

Hasselbaink was offered a deal to stay in Antwerp, but turned it down.

Hasselbaink at Royal Antwerp (league record)

P 34 W 13 D 10 L 11 - win ratio: 38%

The next opportunity to arise for Hasselbaink was in the fourth tier of English football as he was handed the chance to manage League Two side Burton Albion after Gary Rowett had been poached by Birmingham City.

Hasselbaink signed a two and-a-half-year contract, and was a huge success.

He carried on Rowett’s good work and managed Burton to the league two title, beating the Cobblers 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium in the penultimate match of the season on April 25, 2015, and sealing the silverware a week later.

The start to the next season was also impressive as Burton sat on top of the league one table after four months of the campaign, and it was that record that attracted Queens Park Rangers, and saw them take Hasselbaink to Loftus Road.

Hasselbaink at Burton Albion

P 54 W 33 D 11 L 10 - win ratio: 61%

Hasselbaink took over at QPR in December with the Rs sitting in 11th in the Championship table, and after a steady if unremarkable spell, they finished the season in a respectable 12th.

A disappointing start to the following league campaign followed though, and Hasselbaink was sacked with Rangers 17th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, and six points off the play-offs.

The team didn’t get beat too often, but drew too often as they managed only two wins between August and early November, with Hasselbaink’s final game in charge a 1-1 stalemate with Nottingham Forest.

Hasselbaink at QPR

P 47 W 13 D 19 L 15 - win ratio: 28%

Hasselbaink’s overall record in English football

P 101 W 46 D 30 L 25 - win ratio 46%

Hasselbaink becomes the 14th permanent Town manager in the space of the past 16 years.

Kevin Wilson was dismissed in September, 2001, and since then the managers have been Kevan Broadhurst, Terry Fenwick, Martin Wilkinson, Colin Calderwood, John Gorman, Stuart Gray, Ian Sampson, Gary Johnson, Aidy Boothroyd, Chris Wilder, Rob Page, Justin Edinburgh and Hasselbaink.

Fact File

Name: Jerrel ‘Jimmy’ Floyd Hasselbaink

Born: March 27, 1972 (age 45), in Paramaribo, Suriname

Playing career (1990-2008)

Clubs: Telstar; AZ; Campomaiorense; Boavista; Leeds United; Atlético Madrid; Chelsea; Middlesbrough; Charlton Athletic; Cardiff City

Senior appearances: 453 starts, 67 substitute appearances; 233 goals

International career: 23 appearances, 9 goals

Managerial career (2013 to present)

Clubs: Royal Antwerp, Burton Albion, Queens Park Rangers, Northampton Town

Honours: League two title - 2015