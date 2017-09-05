New Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hits the ground running at Sixfields

New Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has wasted no time in making a positive impression at Sixfields.

The 45-year-old was only appointed as Justin Edinburgh’s successor on Monday, but was at Moulton College on Tuesday morning to put his new players through their paces with a lively training session.

That done, the former Chelsea and Leeds United striker turned his attention to the media as he faced the TV cameras, radio and written press at Sixfields for the first time, and it’s fair to say he got off to a flying start on both fronts.

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers boss, decked out in a dark blue suit with claret lining and sporting a claret tie, oozed confidence, positivity and determination, and was clearly enjoying his first day in his new job.

Hasselbaink may be taking over a team that has lost four out of four in Sky Bet League One this season and is rock bottom of the table, but he is impressed with what he has seen so far.

“It is great to be here,” said Hasselbaink, who has been out of work since losing his job at QPR in November.

“I got stuck into training straight away, and it had to be done.

“It was a good session, it was good to be around the players, and to get some energy in them and to reassure them a little bit that we are here to be together with them.

“We are here to go on this journey as a unit together, not as individuals, but as people who are going to do this together, and I think that was very important.

“I am very excited to be here, but there is a lot of hard work to be done.

To reassure everybody I really believe there is a lot of talent at the club, and it is about getting that confidence back, getting that out of the players, and being positive Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

“Hopefully we are not going to get difficult times, but we might get difficult times, and they are the moments we have to stick together and find a way forward.

“But, to reassure everybody I really believe there is a lot of talent at the club, and it is about getting that confidence back, getting that out of the players, and being positive.”

Hasselbaink was one of two ‘potential targets’ immediately idenitifed by chairman Kelvin Thomas once the decision had been made to sack Edinburgh last week, but the former Netherlands international quickly emerged as the frontrunner.

So what was it Hasselbaink said to Thomas that made him stand out on his own and see him land the job as Cobblers boss?

“I think it was about both of us,” said Hasselbaink, who guided Burton to the league two title in May, 2015.

“He told me a lot of things that impressed me, what they want to do and how they want to go about things, and I was just being myself.

“I said how I see things, and how I would like to do things.

“It was about where the club has to be, and how we are going to do that, and I spoke of my energy and what I would like to bring to the club.”

Hasselbaink now has three days to work with his new squad ahead of taking charge of his first game against Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday.