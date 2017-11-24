New Bury boss Lucketti knows all about the Cobblers

New Bury boss Chris Lucketti is definitely not going to need any help with his preparation ahead of taking his first game in charge of the Shakers at Sixfields on Saturday.

Indeed, he’ll probably know more about the Cobblers players than those he has inherited.

That’s because Lucketti, in his role as assistant manager to Graham Alexander, was in the Scunthorpe United dugout for their recent trilogy of matches against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men.

Saturday’s trip to Sixfields with the Shakers will be his third in as many weeks, and there is no doubt he will have the inside knowledge to make sure his new Bury players are prepared for what they will face when they line up this weekend.

Lucketti was only appointed Bury boss on Wednesday, and was asked if he has had any time to assess the opposition for his first game in charge?

“Well, we have played them three times within the last three weeks at Scunthorpe, so I have seen quite a bit of Northampton first hand,” said the new Gigg Lane boss, who also played for the Shakers for six years from 1993 to 1999.

“We’ve also got other games to look at, and we will prepare accordingly.”

Lucketti takes over a Bury side rock-bottom of Sky Bet League One, despite a summer of heavy investment in the playing staff by Lee Clark, who lost his job earlier this month.

Like the Cobblers, on paper the Shakers should be nowhere near the bottom of the table, and they outlined that point when they were impressive 1-0 winners over leaders Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

“There has been been a problem, because I wouldn’t be stood here now if there wasn’t a problem,” said Lucketti.

“My brief is to get the club together, to be united, and if we can get that togetherness, with the talent we have got then there is only one way this club is going to go.

“I have to get to the bottom of what has gone wrong very quickly, which I intend to do, and when I do that I am sure we will fly up the table.”

And he added: “It is a fresh start for everybody, and that is what I will be telling the boys.

“There will be certains standards that I will expect, there will be respect shown to me, and I will show them respect also.

“But they will all be treated the same way, and they will all be given a chance.”

Lucketti has taken the big decision to step into management after a successful spell as number two to Alexander at both Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe, and he admits it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“It was hard, because I have worked with Graham for five years, and he has been unbelievable,” said the 46-year-old.

“He is a top manager, and he is going to go on and manage right at the very top, so for me to work alongside him was an honour and a pleasure, and it was difficult in terms of having to tell him I am going to be leaving.

“But he understood these chances don’t come along very often.”