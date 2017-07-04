Negotiations ongoing as the Cobblers chase new signings

Negotiations are ongoing with up to half a dozen players as the Cobblers try to finalise their squad for the new Sky Bet League One season.

It has been a frustrating time for Town manager Justin Edinburgh, as well as the club’s supporters, but work is continuing behind the scenes to secure the players targeted.

The most recent player to sign for the club was Dean Bowditch back on June 23, which means it is close to two weeks without any new faces bolstering a squad that is still on the thin side.

It is understood the players on the wanted list include a couple of loan signings, a bid to make a cash purchase, as well as two or three that are available on free transfers as they are out of contract.

The Cobblers play their opening pre-season friendly of the summer this Saturday when they make the short trip to Fernie Fields in Moulton to take on UCL side Sileby Rangers, and as it stands they only have one central defender on their books in Leon Barnett.

The squad is also due to fly out to Spain for a training camp on Sunday, and Edinburgh has said all along that he would like his squad as complete as possible before they travel.

The Town manager has stated that he is still aiming to sign three more central defenders and an experienced goalkeeper, as well as a central midfielder, but it could be that, with the season a little over a month away, one or two extra players are now also on his wish-list.

That is because the Cobblers were last week given some extra financial muscle when it was announced that Chinese company 5USport have made a substantial investment in the club, with chairman Kelvin Thomas confirming the playing budget has been increased.

Thomas and Edinburgh said Town weren’t suddenly going to become ‘the big spenders’ in league one, and the Town manager hinted he will continue to try and land the players he has been tracking for most of the summer.

But he did admit he now has more money to spend, he may look to add a couple of extra players to the initial squad number he had planned.

Cobblers contracted players for 2017/18

Goalkeepers: David Cornell, James Goff

Defenders: Brendan Moloney, Aaron Phillips, Dave Buchanan, George Smith, Raheem Hanley (transfer-listed), Leon Barnett

Midfielders: John-Joe O’Toole, Matt Taylor, Sam Foley, Daniel Powell, Shaun McWilliams, Jak McCourt (transfer-listed)

Attackers: Marc Richards, Alex Revell, Billy Waters, Dean Bowditch, Sam Hoskins, Leon Lobjoit, Joe Iaciafano