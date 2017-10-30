McGowan and Dumbleton on mark as Town go up to second

Daventry Town are up to second in the United Counties League.

Second half goals from Tommy McGowan and Mansfield Town scholar Jake Dumbleton earned Town a 2-0 victory over Wellingborough Town in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Town moved up to second while leaders Leicester Nirvana met with a surprise defeat at improving ON Chenecks.

It was the visitors’ Michael Cirelli who had the first goal bound shot straight at Ant O’Connor before Creaney cut in from the left but Ashley Campden held on to the ball despite it bouncing in front of him.

Jake Bettles made a superb run through the centre but Campden did well to block his shot as the in-form striker looked certain to put Town in front.

Jack Wisniewski had a great chance to put the visitors in front when his header looped on to the roof of the net. The Doughboys had a good spell and Mark Pryor lifted a long pass just wide of the post while O’Connor had to be alert as he gathered the ball at the feet of Luke Reay.

Town fought back well with Adam Creaney sparking them into action, making a run across the area before getting a shot in which Campden took at full stretch.

More good work from Dumbleton on the right created a half chance for Bettles but his shot curled just wide of the post.

O’Connor had to be at his best when he turned a rasping Dayne Wood drive over the bar at the end of a half which belonged to the visitors.

Town started the second half well and went in front just before the hour mark, Creaney’s free-kick found McGowan and his header looped over Campden into the net. Nine minutes later Jordan Orosz’s excellent pass released Browne and his low cross was converted by Dumbleton at the far post.

Wellingborough hit back in the 81st minute when O’Connor caught Jack Wisniewski as he went past him and the referee pointed to the spot. Pryor made for a tense final ten minutes by converting the ensuing spot-kick.

Dumbleton had a penalty appeal waved away and Bettles shot over before O’Connor made two crucial saves from Joe Rich and Wisniewski.