Marks looking for Daventry to build on FA Vase success

After booking their place in the next round of the FA Vase, Daventry Town return to United Counties League action at the weekend.

Daventry entertain Thrapston Town in Saturday’s division one clash at Communications Park where joint manager Andy Marks will be looking for his side to build on the victory over Windsor.

Marks said: “It was a much improved performance last Tuesday against Bugbrooke, where on chances and run of the game we should have took all three points. But Bugbrooke hung on in the game and scored a late equaliser, not the ideal result but we played well.

“Going into Saturday’s FA Vase game against higher opposition we knew it would be tough and we would need to perform to stand any chance,

“We have been very inconsistent this season, mainly not being helped with constant player unavailability, but we started really well looked strong defensively.

“Apart from the final pass or finish we edged a tight first half but from the restart Windsor had a right go, were the better side and deservedly took the lead. We slowly got back into the half with Aaron King scoring which lifted us a couple of levels.

“From there on we were by far the better side, scoring twice through Karl Bates, his first goals of the season, hitting the bar and causing Windsor constant problems.

“We defended very well with captain Ross Harris and 19-year-old Bradley Stowe defending excellently on his debut. Adam Confue was back to his best and was man-of-the-match in what was a very good win.

“Now we can look forward to taking on Edgeware at home next round.

“Saturday’s game will be a tough one at home to a strong Thrapston side. We will once again need to play well to get anything out of the match.

“We’re still undefeated at home so we hope we can keep our form and run of results going.”

“Squad wise, the good news is the recent signings of Elliott Lamb Johnson, Rory Winters and veteran Darren Watts who will give us added strength and depth in a string Squad. But the bad news is that Tom McGowan requires a cruciate ligament operation and will be out for the rest of the season.”