Marks delighted to see the champions end on a high

Joint-manager Andy Marks was delighted to see Daventry Town sign off on a winning note.

After grinding out a late 1-0 victory at Woodford United on Saturday, the newly-crowned division one champions ended their home games unbeaten with a 3-0 success against Long Buckby at Communications Park.

We won 3-0 but it could easily have been five or six with the chances we created Joint-manager Andy Marks

Marks said: “We finished superbly against a good Long Buckby team who competed well but we were by far the better side and put in one of the best performances we have for a few games. We won 3-0 but it could easily have been five or six with the chances we created.

“An Arran King hat-trick sealed it in a very impressive individual performance from him but more pleasing was that the whole team were excellent.

“We were poor on Saturday against Woodford United, we were still in celebration mode. But we still won it from a Dean Lukeman goal, which shows what top sides do when they don’t perform well, they still win games.”