Lukeman bags brace as Town get back on the winning track

Dean Lukeman struck twice as Daventry Town overcame a well organised Rushden & Higham side 3-0 at a wet Communications Park.

A first half brace from left-back Lukeman and a late goal from substitute Chris Gilligan sealed all three United Counties League points. Town are now level with Bugbrooke at the top of division one after they let a 3-0 lead slip to lose 5-3 against Olney.

The game also saw former Kettering and AFC Rushden & Diamonds striker Alfie Taylor return to the club.

Jason Lee headed Aaron King’s corner wide while Craig Harrower shot wide for Rushden early on. Town coped better with the conditions but found it difficult to break down a very well organised Rushden side.

Taylor looked dangerous throughout and twice came close to breaking the deadlock. First he headed a Phil Cassidy cross just over before seeing a volley go just over after Adam Creaney knocked down King’s free-kick. Rushden created chances throughout the half with Steve Ainge shooting over from 35 yards and Jed Ainge sending a free-kick just over.

Town kept up the pressure with Adam Confue and Cassidy both going close. But it took until four minutes before halftime for Town to make the breakthrough when Lukeman hit a volley from the corner of the area which sailed over Alex Virtue.

Lukeman made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime. Confue beat two players and crossed for Lukeman who made no mistake from six yards.

Conditions worsened for the second half meaning chances for both sides were few and far between.

Elliot Lamb Johnson shot straight at Vitue and Lukeman was denied a hat-trick after a good block by the keeper who also kept out a shot by Gilligan. Steve Ainge went close for Rushden but Gilligan put the game beyond doubt in the last minute, beating the offside trap and finishing well.