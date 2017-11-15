Long makes short work of denying Town three points

It’s just one United Counties League point from six for Daventry Town following Tuesday’s draw with Cogenhoe United.

Having gone down 3-1 against Boston Town in Saturday’s premier division fixture, Town were looking to get on track against Cogenhoe but substitute Matthew Long’s equaliser denied them.

Tommy McGowan was back and Adam Creaney started his first match since picking up a knock against Grendon Rangers. But Mansfield Town scholars Jake Dumbleton and Sam Jackson were both absent on cup duties for their parent club.

The Cooks started well and Town had to rely on breaks out of defence, Jordan Orosz was denied by a last ditch tackle and Creaney shot across the face of goal. Creaney’s cross found Adam Confue but his deft flick was blocked by the keeper.

Montel Dore was forced wide by Ant O’Connor and Ryan Dove failed to connect with a good cross. But Town went in front just before halftime when Adam Moussi curled a delightful shot into the top corner of the net.

Jake Bettles just failed to reach Orosz’s cross after the restart and Confue’s shot was well saved by Tomasz Sewicki. Orosz also had a shot which was pushed wide by Sewicki who also denied Creaney while Tommy McGowan’s header was blocked on the line.

Long equalised in the 69th minute when he broke free and fired passed O’Connor just ten seconds after coming on.

The Cooks went close when Dove beat O’Connor from 25 yards only to see the ball come back off the inside of the post and run along the line just missing the other upright.

Both teams created chances late on in the contest but Town had to settle for a point. On the night, the visitors deserved their point and possibly more.