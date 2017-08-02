Lobjoit at the double as young Cobblers overpower Corby Town

Leon Lobjoit scored twice as a Cobblers Development Squad claimed a 5-2 pre-season victory at Corby Town on Tuesday night.

Although a development team fixture, Justin Edinburgh used the game to give some first team professionals a run-out, and there was game time for Aaron Phillips, George Smith, Lobjoit, Joe Iaciofano and the transfer-listed Raheem Hanley, who has recently been on trial at Oxford United.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington, who signed a new deal with the Premier League new boys this summer, also played as a trialist.

Teenage striker Iaciofano opened the scoring at Rockingham Triangle before the Steelmen levelled through Connor Marshall.

Lewis Irwin put the Cobblers back in front before former Buckingham Town man Lobjoit added a third before half time.

Phillips made it 4-1 late in the game, but there was still time for Lobjoit to add his second and the Cobblers fifth before Corby rounded off the scoring with a consolation goal from Jordan Crawford.

“This was a really good run out,” said development team boss Jon Brady.

“Everyone worked really hard, and it was great to see strikers on the scoresheet with Joe Iaciofano and Lewis Irwin scoring once each and Leon Lobjoit scoring twice.

“We came away without any injuries, all in all it was a very positive evening, and I was pleased with the great attitude from all of the players involved.”