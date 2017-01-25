Loan signing Anderson believes Cobblers have the quality to turn their season around

Cobblers striker Keshi Anderson has seen enough of his new side to believe they have the necessary quality and determination to turn around their floundering season - as long as the fans stick by them.

Anderson made his Cobblers debut in Saturday’s 5-3 defeat at Milton Keynes Dons when coming on as a first-half substitute in place of the injured Alex Revell.

Nothing turns around just like that but coming into this week’s game, with another week of training under our belt and with the new gaffer and the way he wants to play, we’ll give it a good shot Cobblers striker Keshi Anderson

The 21-year-old produced flashes of promise, including winning a late penalty, but despite Northampton scoring three goals, comical defending at the other end cost them any chance of victory.

The defeat is their ninth in the past 11 league games and leaves them 18th in Sky Bet League One, just four points above the drop zone.

Anderson remains upbeat, though, especially if the fans continue to back the players in the same manner they did on Saturday when more than 3,000 made the short trip to Milton Keynes.

“It was great support,” he said. “Throughout the game you could hear them, even when we conceded they didn’t stop.

“We didn’t stop fighting for them so you wouldn’t expect them to stop fighting for us.

“When you go through hard times you need the fans to be there and as much as they need us to get performances, we need them to stay behind us and hopefully we can turn it around as quickly as possible.

“I believe we will turn it around. The training has been good with the new gaffer and the boys are all working hard.

“Nothing turns around just like that but coming into this week’s game, with another week of training under our belt and with the new gaffer and the way he wants to play, we’ll give it a good shot.”

The Cobblers face a huge game this weekend when nothing short of victory will suffice against bottom-of-the-table Coventry City, who have not won any of their past 11 league games, claiming just two points in that time.

“We’ll be going into it expecting to win,” added Anderson. “We go into every game expecting to win.

“We know it’ll be a hard test but that’s football and you have to go out and do as much as you can as a team.

“We’re all disappointed but we’ll keep fighting together and hopefully we can turn it around.”

And after blowing off the cobwebs last weekend, Anderson says he’s ready to make his first league start since September.

“It’s a long time since I’ve played and I felt a bit off it but I’m doing as much as I can in training with extra work and hopefully I do enough to start this week.

“It was fine margins (against MK) and now we just need to get back at it with the boys on the training ground and hopefully we can stop conceding so many goals and keep scoring at the same time.”