Leaders get back to winning ways ahead of big derby clash

Daventry Town go into Saturday’s UCL derby at Woodford United looking to take another step towards the title.

The division one leaders overcame a difficult encounter at Thrapston Town on Tuesday to emerge 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Adam Confue, Dan Childs and Adam Creaney.

Town made one enforced change from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Irchester Town at Communications Park, Aaron King was unavailable so Phil Cassidy returned to the starting line-up.

There was an even start, Town had more possession while Thrapston had pace on the counter-attack.

But it was Town who took a ninth minute lead. Creaney took a short free-kick to the edge of the area where Cassidy headed on to the unmarked Confue and he chipped the ball into the top corner.

Town’s lead was short-lived as five minutes later Thrapston were back on level terms. A quick exchange down the left flank led to the home winger getting behind the visitors’ defence and he found the far corner of the net with Ant O’Connor having no chance.

Another good move from Town saw Creaney shoot just wide, Arron Parkinson’s free-kick was headed down by Confue but Cassidy’s shot went just wide.

But Town regained the lead in the 26th minute when Cassidy’s corner was flicked on to Childs at the far post and his looping header went over the keeper.

Alfie Taylor was thwarted by a late tackle while Jordan Orosz raced into the box but shot against the post.

After the restart, Taylor’s free-kick curled just wide before Town increased their lead in the 57th minute. Creaney went down the left, cut inside and rounded the keeper before finishing from an acute angle.

It took a good save from O’Connor to initially parry a shot that was destined for the top corner with Harris heading the ball to safety. O’Connor made another good save and Cassidy cleared from under the bar just before the end.