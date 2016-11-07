Lamb-Johnson bags a brace as Town gain revenge

Daventry Town go into Tuesday’s United Counties League clash with Buckingham Town looking to extend their unbeaten home run.

Town made amends for their opening day division one defeat away at Potton United with a comprehensive 4-0 win at Communications Park in Saturday’s return fixture.

Goals from Adam Confue, Aaron King and a brace from Elliot Lamb-Johnson kept Town in third place, one point behind leaders Olney Town with three games in hand.

A very open start to the game saw both sides coming out of the blocks attacking. James Tricks’ toe poke was stopped on the line by a combination of Callum Forster and keeper Will Cook, Lamb-Johnson also headed wide while Kenny Smith saw his shot blocked for Potton as did Forster by keeper Iustin Cerga.

Lamb-Johnson scored the opener in the 28th minute, his shot evaded Cook and found its way into the back of the net via the post. King came close just a minute later, his shot coming back off the bar.

The chances kept coming with Arron Parkinson heading over from a corner and Lamb-Johnson’s free-kick just evading Confue and Tricks while Smith also shot wide for Potton before the half was out.

The second half began in stark contrast to the first with few chances.

Smith got in between Cerga and Ross Harris only to see his shot blocked for a corner by Parkinson. Tricks saw his lob go just wide with Cook beaten before Town doubled their advantage in the 67th minutes, Confue converting Jamie Jollands’ corner at the near post.

Gary Ansell-Carter shot straight at Cerga before King converted Tricks’ cross in the 75th minute. Cerga also tipped Lee Rogers’ shot over the bar.

Town added a fourth goal in the 81st minute, Phil Cassidy releasing Lamb-Johnson down the left and he hit a unstoppable shot past Cook and into the net. Lamb-Johnson had the chance for a hat-trick, only to see his shot shave the post.