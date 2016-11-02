King rules as Town maintain promotion push

A solitary last minute goal from Aaron King earned Daventry Town three more crucial points in Tuesday’s division one clash at Irchester United.

In a scrappy first half Town created the best chances, Phil Cassidy exchanged passes with Elliot Lamb-Johnson before shooting wide and Ross Harris headed against the post from a corner. Adam Creaney shot just wide and Harris headed another King corner wide.

Irchester began to threaten more as the half went on and Ty Clark saw his shot from the edge of the area saved by Iustin Cerga.

Town made one change at the break with Jamie Jollands replacing Cassidy. And Jollands soon created the first chance of the second half, his free-kick coming back off the post with keeper Dale Hamilton well beaten.

James Tricks also went close moments later, his volley from the edge of the box going just over. Tricks also headed Lamb-Johnson’s corner just wide before Clark again went close for Irchester, his weak shot saved by Cerga.

King’s 30 yard volley hit the bar but Irchester pushed forward as the game wore on and Cerga pulled off a top class save to deny substitute Marty Keneelyside after he raced through. Cerga again saved well from Dan Spaughton who also shot wide from 25 yards a minute later.

Clark was also denied by Cerga who got down well to tip his shot wide around the post. Town turned up the pressure which led to a 90th minute corner and Jolland’s delivery found King who volleyed into the back of the net from 12 yards.

But Long Buckby’s disappointing season continues following a 3-0 defeat against Lutterworth on Tuesday.

Lutterworth continued their climb up the table as three first half goals saw them overcome out of sorts Buckby.

Chris Bradshaw put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute and they tightened their grip on proceedings with a Sam Young penalty four minutes later. Cam Weston scored his fourth goal in five games to wrap up the win on the half-hour mark.