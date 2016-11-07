King rules as terrific Town go top following impressive run

Aaron King bagged a brace as Daventry Town extended their winning United Counties League run to nine games.

Town beat in-form Buckingham Town 3-1 at Communications Park to go top of division one with three games in hand over previous leaders Olney Town.

But it was Buckingham who created the first chance when the dangerous Leon Lobjoit beat two players and shot just over.

And Town had a let-off when keeper Iustin Cerga brought down Lobjoit when the striker was through but the referee only produced a yellow card. Cerga saved Lobjoit’s resulting free-kick and the follow up from Sam Maude.

Lobjoit fired over from a free-kick before Town broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Elliot Lamb-Johnson was released on the left and his cross found King who turned and volleyed past Ryan Thrussell.

Jordan Orosz toe-poked a corner just wide before Cerga saved well with his feet when Maude was clean through. Buckingham equalised on the half-hour mark when Lobjoit’s cross looped over Cerga and into the back of the net.

But Buckingham were level for just seven minutes, Lamb-Johnson’s pass released King who superbly lobbed Thrussell from 30 yards.

The second half wasa scrappy affair with chances difficult to come by. James Tricks had the first chance on the hour mark, Thrussell saving after the striker was put through by Adam Confue.

But Town increased their lead in the 70th minute when King broke on the right and crossed for Tricks who finished well at the far post. Buckingham went close with Lobjoit having a shot blocked and Tariq Kotey shooting just over before he was denied by Cerga.

King missed an opportunity to complete his hat-trick late on when his shot was well saved at the near post by Thrussell. There was still time for Scott Cross to twice go close with both his efforts going over the bar.