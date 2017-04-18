King his hat-trick as champions sign off with derby day victory

A hat-trick from top scorer Aaron King ensured Daventry Town’s outstanding United Counties League campaign finished on a high note.

Town beat Long Buckby 3-0 in Monday’s division one derby at Communications Park where the champions have remained unbeaten all season.

Town changed their starting line-up from the 1-0 victory at Woodford United two days earlier with Ant O’Connor returning in goal and Lewis Leslie and Sam Heavey starting midfield.

In front of another large crowd of 173, it was the Bucks who started the stronger. Town soaked up the pressure and King’s cross found Alfie Taylor who beat his man in the box but dragged his shot just wide of the post.

Town broke the deadlock in the tenth minute when King capitalised on a defensive error and rounded the keeper to slot into an empty net.

King’s shot was blocked by Jordan May and Taylor’s follow up went over the bar before the champions extended their lead in the 35th minute when Dean Lukeman was brought down in the box and King sent May the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick.

Just before halftime Sam Heavey set King away, his cross found Taylor who shot just wide of the post.

After the restart Manni Salumi’s free-kick was saved by O’Connor who then denied the same player moments later.

Grace Bakou had a great chance but O’Connor blocked the initial shot and captain Ross Harris cleared up.

Town created more chances, Taylor shot just wide from Adam Creaney’s cross, May saved well from Confue and Lukeman headed just over the bar. But King completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute when he curled a free-kick around the wall for his 23rd goal of the season.

Substitute Scott Sandy twice went close and Adam Confue headed Leslie’s cross just wide of the upright.

Monday’s victory came on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 success at Byfield Road, where a late goal from Dean Lukeman sank a battling Woodford side.