King doubles up as Town keep the unbeaten home run going

Aaron King struck twice to help maintain Daventry Town’s unbeaten United Counties League home record at the expense of a well organised Melton Town.

Town’s other goals in the division one clash at Communications Park were scored by James Tricks and Dean Lukeman.

The first half was an even affair with both sides having possession without creating any real chances. Elliot Lamb-Johnson fired over for Town and Aiden Black had a chance for Melton soon after, shooting just over from the edge of the box.

Fifteen minutes were on the clock when Lamb-Johnson’s corner was headed into the net by left-back Lukeman to give Town the lead. But that only lasted four minutes as Aiden Black drove into the box and rounded Iustin Cerga before side-footing into the empty net.

Melton, managed by former Luton striker Tony Thorpe, were well drilled and continued to cause Town problems. Steve Trueman flashed a shot just over and Melton forced a number of corners.

However, it was Town that went into the break 2-1 ahead, King’s diving header from a Jordon Orosz cross beating Ashley King and nestling in the back of the net a minute from halftime.

But Melton were level within the first minute of the second half. Jordan Cufflin-Stableford turned well and sent an unstoppable shot past Cerga and into the back of the net.

Melton also went close through brothers Aiden Black and Aaron Black. Town soaked up the pressure and came close themselves with King hitting a dipping volley wide and substitute Chris Gilligan firing just over.

Town regained the lead on 69 minutes, Orosz again provided the ball into the box for King to score, this time side-footing past the keeper.

King was denied his hat-trick moments later when his 15 yard shot was blocked by the Melton defence.

Town increased their lead in the 74th minute. A loose ball found its way to Tricks in the area and he made no mistake finishing well past King. The game fizzled out with only Phil Csssidy having a chance for Town, his shot saved by King.