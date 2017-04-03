King and Heavey on target as Town edge closer to the title

Top scorer Aaron King broke the deadlock at Bourne Town

Two late second half goals from top scorer Aaron King and Sam Heavey moved Town within two points of the division one title following Saturday’s success.

Town named the same starting line-up for the second week running with just one change on the bench. Karl Bates was unavailable so player-manager Arron Parkinson took his place.

The pitch was in excellent condition and the leaders had the bulk of possession with the home side looking to break on the counter attack.

The game’s first real chance came when Adam Confue closed down the keeper’s attempted clearance. The ball fell to King who set up Alfie Taylor but his shot curled wide of the far post.

Moments later Adam Creaney fired a low shot towards the far post but a defender cleared the ball off the line.

Town’s best chance came on the half-hour mark when King’s free-kick was met by Confue but his header was saved by the keeper.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic but the Town defence was resolute as always and limited the threat to shots from long range. Just before halftime Dean Lukeman’s header appeared to be destined to put Town in front as it went through a crowd of players but again it was cleared off the line.

Town started the second half on the front foot. Another Lukeman header went just wide of the post before King’s 25-yard free-kick was saved by the keeper.

On the hour mark, the Wakes had their best spell as the travelling Town fans started talking of a single goal settling the issue. Bourne went close several times, a shot went just over the bar before the upright came to Town’s rescue and keeper Anthony O’Connor made a fine stop.

Town finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, Lukeman and Confue combined down the left for King to curl a shot just inside the post. Four minutes later Heavey made the points safe when he reacted first after Confue’s shot was saved by the keeper to knock home the rebound.