Jones hits disputed winner to end Town’s run

A disputed late winner from Ollie Jones brought Daventry Town’s unbeaten run to an end in the United Counties League.

Jones struck the only goal of the game as Town lost 1-0 at Desborough Town in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Ross Harris failed to recover from the hamstring injury in midweek so Dan Bendon came into the back four. New signing from Desborough Town Jake Bettles and Adam Creaney, recovering from his broken nose, both started on the bench.

Dan Childs made a crucial header to deny the hosts but, while the home team had the bulk of possession, Town were dangerous on the break. Kieran Fitzgerald made two good runs but neither resulted in a shot on target.

Robbie Parsons also looked dangerous and his run into the area ended with the former Ruby Town player upended but the referee waved away the Town appeals. Parsons was upended again before Town went close when Sam Jackson’s free-kick struck the underside of the bar before bouncing clear.

After the restart Ant O’Connor made a fine stop before Bettles came on for Jake Dumbleton on the hour mark and was joined by Creaney who replaced Jackson moments later.

O’Connor made another good save with his legs before Bettles set up Creaney who fired just over the bar.

Creaney had a great chance to break the deadlock but a defender did well to block his shot on the line.

Then came the late drama. Jordon Richards was crudely sent crashing to the ground, landing heavily on his back and head. The referee played the advantage allowing Parsons to continue before firing wide.

With the Notts County academy player still prostrate and motionless on the ground, the referee ignored Town’s appeals for the physio to be called on and allowed play to continue with a goal-kick, from which Desborough broke and Jones scored the winner with seconds remaining.

Richards was allowed treatment before the match restarted and played until the end of the match. The referee informed joint-manager Arron Parkinson after the match that he believed Richards had got back on to his feet.