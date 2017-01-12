John Sheridan out of running to be Cobblers boss as he is named Oldham Athletic manager

John Sheridan has been ruled out of the running to become the new Cobblers boss after he was appointed manager of Oldham Athletic.

Sheridan has been one of the bookies’ favourites to take over at Sixfields since Rob Page was sacked on Monday.

The former Republic of Ireland international was himself sacked as Notts County manager last month, but he has now taken over at Boundary Park for the fifth time.

The Latics have struggled in Sky Bet League One this season, and the board today sacked Steve Robinson and immediately replaced him with Sheridan, who is a former Oldham player as well as manager.