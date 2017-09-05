Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ‘honoured’ to be handed chance to manager the Cobblers

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he is ‘honoured’ to be given the chance to take over as manager of the Cobblers.

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers boss was appointed to the Sixfields hot seat on Monday, following last week’s sacking of Justin Edinburgh.

After a weekend of negotiations, Hasselbaink agreed to take the job and has signed a three-year deal, and declared ‘together we can get this campaign up and running’.

He takes over a team rock bottom of Sky Bet League One and without a point after four matches of the season, but has already taken to Twitter to say how excited he is by the challenge, and how grateful he is to chairman Kelvin Thomas and the Town board to be given the chance.

Hasselbaink is due to be officially unveiled at a Sixfields press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but told his 45,000 followers on his Twitter account @jf9hasselbaink this morning: “Excited following my appointment @ntfc Focused and raring to go.

“On my way to the club now, press conference to follow later.

“I would just like to say thank you for all the many messages of support following my appointment at @ntfc

“Honoured that the board, owners and chairman at @ntfc placed so much faith in me. Together we can get this campaign up and running #ntfc”

Hasselbaink was set to meet the Town squad for the first time this morning, ahead of his first match in charge against Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields this Saturday.