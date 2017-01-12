Host of experienced managers linked with taking over at Cobblers

A host of experienced managers are being linked with the Cobblers manager’s job.

But Town are likely to go into this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Scunthorpe United at Sixfields (ko 3pm) under the stewardship of caretaker boss Paul Wilkinson.

Rob Page was sacked on Monday after just eight months in charge, and since that decision by chairman Kelvin Thomas, the likes of John Sheridan, Gary Caldwell, Kenny Jackett, John Hughes, Nigel Adkins and Justin Edinburgh have been linked to the post.

Overnight, the bookies had made former Chesterfield and Notts County boss Sheridan the odds-on favourite, with Scottish pair Caldwell and Hughes close behind, along with Jackett and Edinburgh.

Fifth on the list is former Rushden & Diamonds manager Edinburgh, who is available after being sacked by Gillingham last month.

The Cobblers entertain Scunthorpe on Saturday hoping to claim their first win at home in the league since Bury were beaten 3-2 on October 29.

Caretaker boss Wilkinson will be hoping right-back Aaron Phillips is passed fit to play, although he was only rated a 50/50 chance in midweek.

If Phillips doesn’t make it, it will be a headache to find cover at right-back, with Brendan Moloney also sidelined.

Paul Anderson filled in at Bristol Rovers last weekend, but he is unavailable on Saturday after suffering a bad cut to his knee at the Memorial Stadium.

The former Bradford City man should be fit for the trip to Milton Kenynes Dons on January 21.

There is some good news though, as central defender Lewin Nyatanga is available after recovering from the illness that saw him miss the defeat at Bristol.

latest Cobblers manager odds (selected prices)

John Sheridan 4/5

Gary Caldwell 5/1

John Hughes 5/1

Kenny Jackett 5/1

Justin Edinburgh 6/1

Nigel Adkins 9/1

Mark Robins 12/1

Darren Purse 12/1

Kevin Wilkin 14/1

Brian McDermott 16/1

Gary Rowett 18/1

Danny Cowley 20/1

Steve Cotterill 20/1

Alan Curbishley 25/1

Billy Davis 25/1

Danny Wilson 25/1